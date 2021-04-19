Second Batch of Moroccan Food Aid Sent to Lebanese Armed Forces and People Arrives in Beirut

The second batch of the food aid sent, upon the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), to the armed forces and the people of Lebanon arrived Sunday morning aboard two Moroccan military airplanes in Beirut.

These aids were handed down in the presence of the Moroccan ambassador to Lebanon, M'hammed Grine, members of the embassy and a representative of the commander of the Lebanese army.

The representative of the Lebanese army commander once again expressed his deep gratitude to the Sovereign for this noble human initiative which takes place at a time when Lebanon is going through difficult times.

This royal initiative was commended by the Lebanese authorities and by the various media outlets.

The delivery of food aid will continue throughout the next two days.

A total of 90 tonnes of food aid will be sent to Lebanon aboard eight military airplanes.

The Royal decision takes place following a request made by the Lebanese side and is part of solidarity with this sister country, in order to enable it to face the economic challenges and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

