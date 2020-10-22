Senegal Reaffirms at UN Support for Moroccan Identity of Sahara

Senegal reaffirmed, recently at the 4th Committee of the UN General Assembly, its support for the Moroccan identity of the Sahara and for the autonomy initiative as a pragmatic solution to this artificial regional dispute, wrote Senegalese daily +Le Soleil+ on Wednesday.



In a long article on the front page, the newspaper quoted the speech by Ambassador Coly Seck, head of the permanent mission of Senegal to the United Nations, during the general debate, who invited the international community to keep in mind the invaluable potential of a happy and final solution to this artificial dispute.



Urging the parties to remain mobilized in the constructive dynamic spurred by the two round tables in Geneva to back up the political process initiated by the United Nations until its conclusion, the Senegalese diplomat reiterated his country's support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative in the Sahara region which is based on the building of a democratic and modern society, founded on the rule of law, individual and collective freedoms and economic and social development in the respect for the Kingdom's sovereignty, +Le Soleil+ added.



Ambassador Seck invited, on this occasion, the international community to align itself with the UN Secretary General, his next personal envoy, once appointed, and the Security Council (...), while keeping in mind the invaluable potential of a definitive settlement of this dispute, not only in terms of cooperation and development, but also in addressing the important challenges facing the region and the Sahel, it said.

MAP 21 October 2020