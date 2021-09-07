September 8 Elections: Voting to Be Done Exclusively on Basis of ID Card (Interior Minister)

The Minister of Interior announced on Tuesday that voting in the elections scheduled for Wednesday, September 8 will be done exclusively on the basis of the National ID card to verify the identity of voters.

"In accordance with the legislative provisions organizing electoral operations, the Minister of the Interior reminds all voters that voting in the election to be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 for the election of members of the House of Representatives, councils of municipalities and districts and councils of regions, will be done exclusively on the basis of the national ID card for the verification of the identity of voters, "said a statement by the Minister.

"Voters who have begun the procedures for the renewal of their IDs, can also participate in this election by presenting the receipt issued by the Directorate General of National Security pending the issuance of the new ID card, and this after verification by the polling station of the identity of each person concerned," added the same source.

MAP 07 September 2021