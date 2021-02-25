Situation in Moroccan Sahara is By far "Much Better" Than in South Africa, Diplomat

In a letter to the President of the Security Council Barbara Woodward, Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Omar Hilale, Ambassador of Morocco to the UN, stressed that the situation in the Moroccan Sahara is "by far much better" at all levels than in South Africa, a country which endorses the fallacious allegations of the "polisario" concerning the Moroccan southern provinces and which persists in its political instrumentalisation of the Security Council on this matter.

"The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the appropriation by South Africa of the untrue lexicon by the polisario armed separatist group, in its letter to the Security Council dated February 18, 2021 concerning the situation in the Moroccan Sahara", wrote Hilale.

"With all due respect to the South African mission, political emancipation, socio-economic development and respect for human rights in the Moroccan Sahara are by far much better than in South Africa," insisted the Moroccan ambassador in this letter handed to members of the Council and published as an official document of this body.

He denounced the fact that, once again, the permanent mission of South Africa to the UN "persists in its political instrumentalisation of the Security Council, by sending it a letter from a fake 'president' of a phoney entity, and by endorsing spurious allegations on the situation in the Moroccan Sahara".

In this regard, the Kingdom of Morocco would like to reiterate, in the strongest terms, that the insistence of South Africa in misleading the Security Council does not and will not change the fact that the United Nations, in all its components, does not recognize, de jure and de facto, this puppet entity, or its so-called 'president', said Hilale.

He stressed that this stubbornness in wanting to instill the political propaganda of this entity, "greatly discredits South Africa, which wishes to present itself as a responsible actor and a credible interlocutor of the international community, particularly in Africa".

Likewise, by condoning the usurpation of office by this imaginary "president", who is in reality nobody but the despotic "leader" of an armed separatist group, South Africa is acting in flagrant violation of the rules, procedures and ethics which govern the work of the Security Council, as well as the spirit of the UN resolutions and decisions, said the ambassador.

South Africa is well aware that the so-called "president" of this fake entity is the subject of an arrest warrant by the Spanish National Court for torture, inhuman treatment, rape and serious violations of human rights, he recalled, adding that despite its recurring attempts to give him legitimacy, neither this torturer of the Tindouf camps, nor his so-called "Tindoufian" republic have been, are, or will be the interlocutors of the United Nations.

Hilale also informed the President of the Council that he sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and to members of the Security Council, debunking the false allegations in the letter by the South Africa mission, about the situation in the Moroccan Sahara.

MAP 25 February 2021