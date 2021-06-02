Social and Territorial Disparities in Rural Areas: 29 Bln MAD Transferred Under 2017-2021 Action Plans (Official)

Funds transferred to the Program on social and territorial disparities in rural areas under the 2017-2021 action plans have reached 29 billion dirhams, Minister Delegate for the Interior Noureddine Boutayeb said Tuesday in Rabat.

"Since the launch of this program, five regional action plans for the development of rural areas were launched from 2017 to 2021 for a total amount reaching 32 billion dirhams," Boutayeb explained in response to an oral question on "the program on social and territorial disparities" at the House of Advisors.

Concerning the rehabilitation of roads and rural trails, the Minister said that about 6,494 km of rural roads have been built and 4,268 km maintained, as well as the building of 6,855 km of rural trails.

For the education sector, Boutayeb reported that there are 1,313 construction projects of educational institutions, 2,786 reconstruction projects of other institutions, acquisition of 1,021 school transport, and 165 school equipment.

Regarding the health sector, 444 centers, clinics, and staff housing were built, 653 projects to rehabilitate these facilities were undertaken, and 1,279 ambulances and medical units were acquired.

In terms of drinking water supply, there are 26,607 projects for individual water supply, 402 systems to supply of villages, maintenance of 1,152 km of networks, and the acquisition of 104 tankers, he highlighted, noting that the electrification of 1,454 villages and the acquisition of 2,449 solar energy systems were carried out.

Over the period 2016-2022, a total budget of nearly 50 billion dirhams has been allocated to the Program on social and territorial disparities in rural areas, launched in accordance with the High Royal Instructions, he recalled.

MAP 02 June 2021