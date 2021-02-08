South-South Cooperation Advocated by HM the King, Unique Example of Morocco's Pan-African Commitment - Kenyan Minister

The South-South cooperation advocated by HM King Mohammed VI "is a unique example of Morocco's pan-African commitment," Kenya's Minister of Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala said Monday in Nairobi.

During talks with Morocco's ambassador to Kenya, El Mokhtar Ghambou, held through video-conference, the Kenyan official stressed the importance of Morocco's position and highlighted its weight in Africa. "Since Morocco's return to the African Union in 2017, Africa has become stronger and more independent," said Balala, assuring Morocco of his country's full support to international bodies such as the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

"Our support to Morocco is dictated by our firm belief that your country is the African leader in the field of tourism and that your experience is indispensable for the development of this sector in Kenya in particular and in East Africa in general," the official stated.

He also highlighted the political stability enjoyed by Morocco, the development of its infrastructure and good governance, which are, according to him, "several assets that militate in favor of the development of the tourism sector in the Kingdom."

"I never cease to cite Morocco as a reference, a country which receives 13 million tourists a year thanks to its political stability, its developed infrastructure, its dynamism and its good governance", the Minister stressed. He also hoped that Kenya would benefit from Morocco's experience in the field of tourism, especially cultural tourism.

"The cultural tourism that distinguishes Morocco inspires us to safeguard ours in Kenya, especially in counties with a large Muslim population such as Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu," Balala said.

On this occasion, the Kenyan official invited Moroccan tourism promoters to come and invest in Kenya. "My department is ready to accompany all Moroccan investors interested in Kenya," he stated.

MAP 08 February 2021