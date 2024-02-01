Spanish Hotel Giant Senator Expands to Morocco's Dakhla

In a strategic move to further solidify its presence in the global luxury tourism sector, the renowned Spanish hotel chain Senator & Resorts has officially announced the opening of a new hotel in the vibrant Moroccan city of Dakhla. The eagerly anticipated establishment, named Senator Babilonia, is set to welcome guests in May 2024, marking the beginning of the hotel group's ambitious expansion plans for the year.

The announcement, made in a press release on Thursday, revealed that the move aligns with Senator & Resorts' 2024 strategy to establish a footprint in new international destinations. Dakhla, known for its allure to surfers, professionals, and enthusiasts of water sports such as windsurfing and kitesurfing, was chosen as the first location in Morocco for the group's venture.

According to the statement, the initial phase of the new hotel will feature 50 rooms, with the project viewed as a significant step in Senator Hotels & Resorts' broader strategy for international growth. The hotel chain, already a prominent player in Spain's vacation sector with 4 and 5-star establishments in key tourist destinations, is now extending its influence to the burgeoning tourism scene in Dakhla.

"Dakhla is a paradise for surfers, professionals, and beginners in other water sports (...) and a booming tourist destination, thanks to the variety of activities and landscapes it offers," emphasized the group in their statement, underscoring the appeal of the Moroccan city.

Senator Hotels & Resorts currently boasts a portfolio of 33 establishments under three distinct brands, totaling over 7,300 rooms. The expansion into Morocco is seen as a strategic move to tap into the growing tourism market in the region.

MAP: 01 February 2024