Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs: Spain, Morocco 'Committed' to Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Spain and Morocco are "committed" to post-Covid economic recovery, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation Arancha Gonzalez Laya stressed Tuesday.

"Spain and Morocco are fully committed bilaterally to promote post-Covid economic recovery and the next High-Level Meeting will be an opportunity to give concrete expression to this commitment," Spain's top diplomat said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

The objective of this meeting, scheduled for December 17 in Rabat, is "to give priority to issues on which there are agreements between Morocco and Spain" and to achieve "concrete results", Gonzalez Laya stated.

The agenda set for the success of this meeting will be implemented within the framework of "the good understanding and positive climate" between the two countries, the Spanish FM concluded.

MAP 08 December 2020