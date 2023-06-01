Spanish NGO Condemns 'Armed Repression' of Population Sequestered in Tindouf Camps

The association ''Alhayat for International Cooperation'', a Spanish NGO based in Seville and active in the defense of human rights, has denounced the ''armed repression'' suffered by population sequestered in the Tindouf camps in Algeria, calling for opening an ''independent investigation'' to shed light on the situation.

''Armed repression against defenseless persons taking part in peaceful demonstrations in the Tindouf camps must stop, as international human rights laws are being violated," says a letter from the NGO addressed to the UN Secretary-General, the Spanish Foreign Ministry and the President of the Andalusian Regional Parliament.

An independent investigation must be carried out by a UN commission, in order to recommend protection measures for the Tindouf population, adds the letter.

"We hold the polisario front and the Algerian authorities responsible, as these human rights violations are committed on Algerian territory,” the NGO points out, demanding that "the perpetrators of these violations be brought to justice, so that these human rights violations do not go unpunished.”

It concludes that "failure to respect international norms and protect human rights undermines efforts to establish, maintain and consolidate peace."

(MAP 01.06.2023)