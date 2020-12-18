Speaker of Sao Tome and Principe's National Assembly Reiterates his Country's Position in Favor of Morocco's Territorial Integrity

Speaker of Sao Tome and Principe's National Assembly, Delfim Santiago Das Neves reiterated his country's position in favor of Morocco's territorial integrity.

In a message addressed to Speaker of House of Representatives Habib El Malki, Santiago Das Neves condemned strongly the "criminal, repugnant, and reprehensible acts of these militias and their attempts to hinder the free movement of individuals and goods in the Moroccan Sahara, at a time when world countries are combatting the Coronavirus pandemic."

In that regard, he expressed, on his behalf and behalf of the Sao-Tome people, his solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, a statement by the House of Representatives (Lower House) said.

Delfim Santiago Das Neves also highlighted his country's firm intention to solidify the friendship and cooperation ties with the Kingdom of Morocco in general, and at the level of parliamentary diplomacy in particular, according to the same source.

MAP 18 December 2020