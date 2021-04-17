Special Committee on Covid19 Recovery of FORPEL Holds First Meeting

The special inter-parliamentary committee on recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, under the Forum of Chairpersons of Legislative Assemblies of Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico (FOPREL) held, Thursday, its first meeting by videoconference, with the participation of Morocco.

Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Ouzzine stressed, on this occasion, that Morocco was one of the countries that reacted quickly and effectively to cope with the pandemic, under various health, economic and social aspects.

Ouzzine, quoted in a statement of the House, said that the Kingdom has made significant efforts in the fight against the pandemic, including the creation of a special fund for the management of the pandemic.

The kingdom also endeavored to reduce the impact of this difficult situation by providing social assistance to specific categories, he added, highlighting the tangible progress made by Morocco in achieving collective immunity through the national vaccination campaign.

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives lauded the initiative of forming the inter-parliamentary committee on recovering from the Covid-19 crisis, which will set an action plan to follow the regional agenda of the FOPREL to prevent and address the consequences of Covid-19. The committee will also be in charge of supporting consultation and intensifying the parliamentary efforts to address the pandemic's potential medium-term and long-term repercussions.

The Moroccan Parliament is an observing member of the FOPREL since 2014. The Forum, established in 1994, aims to support the mechanisms of application and coordination of the laws of its Member States, to create consultative mechanisms between the chairpersons of their legislative assemblies to address the various problems arising in the region, and to assist in legislative studies on the regional level.

The Forum, based in the Nicaraguan capital Managua, brings together the chairpersons of the legislative assemblies of the ten member States, namely Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

