Start of School Year on October 1st In Person (Ministry)

The start of the school year will take place on Friday, October 1 in person in all schools and universities, vocational training institutes of the public and private sectors and schools of foreign missions, announced Thursday the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research.



This decision comes following a successful vaccination campaign of pupils aged 12-17 and over 18 and the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, said the ministry in a statement, noting the possibility of choosing distance learning for families of students who wish so.



To safeguard the health safety of learners, teachers, educational and administrative staff, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, updated the health protocol. The protocol will be implemented in all schools, universities and vocational training institutes, both public and private, as well as schools of foreign missions, the statement added, noting that this document will be available on the official website of the Ministry.



The Ministry has also stressed the need to comply with health measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, including wearing face masks and the respect for social distancing.



It also welcomed the educational and administrative staff's efforts to successfully start the 2021-2022 school year, calling on students and their families to commit to the promotion of the education system.

MAP 30 September 2021