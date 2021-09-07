Start of School Year Postponed to October 1 - Ministry

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Monday that the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year has been postponed to October 1.

This decision applies to all university institutions, vocational training centers, traditional education institutions, in both private and public sectors, and foreign missions, said the ministry in a statement.

The postponement, it added, will make it possible to ensure the appropriate conditions for the adoption of the in-person learning mode for all pupils, students and trainees of vocational training, as part of the implementation of the principle of equity and equal opportunity.

This decision was taken in view of the improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country and the need to preserve the achievements made in the fight against COVID- 19, and to maintain the downward trend in COVID-19 cases, as well as the smooth running of the national vaccination campaign in general, and particularly for the age group of 12-17 years and 18 and over.

It is also explained by "the concern of generalization of the access to vaccination for all the pupils targeted by this operation, which paves the way to the achievement of collective immunity, and the necessary protection of health and safety of students as well as educational and administrative executives and all those who attend schools, universities and training centres", the ministry said, stressing the need to avoid any deterioration of the situation by the possible outbreaks of the virus in education and training establishments.

On this occasion, the ministry calls on all citizens to take part in the national vaccination operation and to continue to comply with the precautionary measures recommended by the competent authorities, in order to accelerate the pace of return to normal life for an effective start of the new school year under normal conditions.

MAP 06 September 2021