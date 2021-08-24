Start of School Year To Take Place Effectively on September 10, 2021 Instead of Sept. 03

The start of the school year will effectively take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 instead of Friday, September 03, announced the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government spokesperson.

In accordance with article 1 of the decree relating to the organization of the 2021-2022 school year, which stipulates, if necessary, the possibility of modifying and adapting its provisions, it was decided to effectively launch the start of the school year on Friday, September 10, 2021 instead of Friday, September 3, 2021, said a statement released at the end of the Government Council, held Monday, by videoconference under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani.

This measure intervenes to guarantee safe conditions which take into account the safety of all learners according to the preventive health measures decreed by the competent authorities, as well as to guarantee the right to learning at the different educational levels, noted the same source.

The Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson affirmed that this school year takes place in a pandemic context, with a continuing health crisis and a difficulty in predicting a health situation for reasons linked in particular to a rising number of recently recorded cases, to the emergence and spread of new variants of Covid-19, (more contagious, affecting all age categories ) and a disparity in the epidemiological situation between the provinces and regions of the Kingdom, the source added.

MAP 23 August 2021