Steps Were Taken to Build Largest Seawater Desalination Plant in Africa

Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara said Tuesday in Rabat, that steps have been taken for the construction of the largest seawater desalination plant in Africa.



In response to a question on "measures taken to address water shortage," at the House of Advisors, the minister noted that steps and procedures been initiated for the construction of the seawater desalination project with a treatment capacity of 300 million m3 in the city of Casablanca.



This plant is intended to be the largest on the continent for a budget of DH 10 billion, he added.



The seawater desalination project in the province of Chtouka Ait Baha has been completed, and the flow of several desalination plants in the Southern provinces of the Kingdom has been strengthened, the minister explained.



Despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government sent strong signals to address water shortage through the launch of five dams, Amara said, adding that the construction works of six large dams have been completed while five large dams are planned for next year and 14 others are under construction in different regions of the kingdom.



According to the minister, the 2019-2020 period has seen a worrying lack of rainfall, which ranged between -5% in the Loukkos hydroelectric basin to -67% in the basin of Sous-Massa.



The government has a clear vision to overcome the water shortage problem under the 2020-2027 National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program (DH 115.4 billion) and the 2020-2050 Strategic Water Plan ( over DH 380 billion), he concluded.

MAP 10 November 2020