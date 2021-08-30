Teaching Methods Depend on Progress of Collective Immunity (Ministry)

The 2021-2022 school year will take place according to educational methods taking into consideration, in addition to the measures announced previously, the progress of collective immunity to Covid-19, the Ministry of national education, vocational training, higher education and scientific research announced on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said that this decision takes into account "the current evolution of the epidemiological situation in our country, as well as the recorded discrepancies between the different regions and provinces, and following the study of the various possible scenarios for organizing education under this situation."

The academic year will take account of vaccination operation for the "12-17 age group", in addition to the measures that the competent authorities will take to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, in order to ensure that the educational process is taking place in conditions that preserve the safety of all students and that of educators and administrative staff.

"Like last year, the wishes of families regarding the educational mode that will be adopted will be taken into consideration, knowing that the Ministry will provide different educational modes," said the statement.

Regarding the educational modes that will be adopted in public and private schools, as well as in schools of foreign missions, the ministry said that "in-person education" mode will be offered in schools that meet the conditions of social distancing, like educational institutions in rural areas, provided that the number of students in each classroom does not exceed 20 students, and in educational institutions in which all students have been vaccinated, while the teaching mode alternating between “in-person education” and “self-learning” will be offered in the rest of the educational institutions.

It added that “distance education” mode will be adopted in response to the wishes of families or when a cluster is discovered inside a school.

These educational modes will be applied according to the situation of each school separately, and the competence to adopt the appropriate mode will be delegated to the local territorial, educational and health authorities, the same source said.

"In all cases, the strict implementation of the preventive measures for individual and collective protection laid down in the health protocol, in force in all educational and training institutions, will continue, and will be updated whenever necessary in light of the recommendations of the health authorities," the ministry explained.

The academic year 2021-2022 will kick off on Wednesday, September 01, 2021, with the staff and employees of the educational administration, inspection bodies, executives in charge of managing material and financial matters, the educational guidance and planning authority, the educational and administrative management body and the joint administrative executives joining their workplace.

Educators of all grades will join their workplace on Thursday, September 02, 2021 while courses will effectively start on Friday, September 10, 2021, the statement concluded.

MAP 28 August 2021