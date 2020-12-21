Thanks to Real Migration Policy, Morocco Has Become Counterpart of European Countries of Immigration (Le Point)

Thanks to a "real" migration policy launched in 2013, Morocco has become a counterpart of European countries of immigration, underlines French magazine "Le Point".

"Since 2013, the Moroccan authorities have implemented a real immigration policy with, for example, the launch of the regularization of undocumented migrants, the opening of a refugee office, etc. With this policy, Morocco has become a counterpart of European countries of immigration, while remaining legitimate in the eyes of its African partners”, underlines Le Point in an article devoted to the launch, in Rabat, of the African Migration Observatory.

This position has enabled Morocco to "demand a better circulation of information on migration to allow future migrants to go where they are most needed and where they will be integrated more easily", notes the paper, adding that in this context, the Kingdom "has positioned itself since its return to the African Union in 2017, as the guarantor of better implementation of the measures planned by the AU to promote free movement".

It noted that "the pan-African organization has established an agenda on top of which the creation of an African migration observatory to contribute to making decisions, establishing migration strategies and giving a clear vision on African migration, while refuting the myths on this question".

Le Point notes, moreover, that the African Migration Observatory started from the observation that it is not only Europe which is impacted by migration, but Africa too given the human tragedies lived by the families and the losses at the economic level.

"Beyond meeting the needs of statistics on migration, this pan-African structure, hosted by Morocco, wants to challenge received ideas", notes the French magazine.

MAP 21 December 2020