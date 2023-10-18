Thanks to Royal Vision, Digital Sector is Fundamental Lever for Socio-economic Growth in Morocco (Minister)

Thanks to the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the development of the digital sector is a fundamental lever for socio-economic growth in Morocco, stressed, on Tuesday in Dubai, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghita Mezzour.

In a statement to MAP, on the sidelines of her participation in the GITEX Global 2023 trade show, Mezzour said that the government is fully committed to implementing the Royal Vision for accelerating digital transformation, so that the Kingdom of Morocco can benefit from the boom in this sector.

During the forum, which brings together 180,000 executives from 180 countries, the Minister reviewed Morocco's potential in the field of digitalization, which is likely to attract new investment, noting that the Kingdom is considered to be the second-largest export destination for technological services in Africa.

In this context, she added, the digital sector in Morocco employs over 130 people and includes more than 1,200 companies, while the volume of exports from this sector in the country is around 15 billion dirhams per year.

Mezzour noted that a number of cutting-edge technological services are currently being exported to European, African and American destinations by international companies in the Kingdom, underlining the need to work to make investors more aware of Morocco's enormous digital capacities and potential.

She emphasized that Morocco has all the resources needed to become a center of excellence in the digital sector, thanks to its talented and distinguished young people who are fluent in international languages, as well as its close proximity in time to the European, Indian and American markets, calling, in this context, for greater development of emerging companies in the technological field.

