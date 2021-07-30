Tunisia: Inauguration of Moroccan Field Hospital in Manouba

The Moroccan field hospital in Manouba was inaugurated Thursday, as part of the emergency medical aid sent by Morocco to the brotherly country of Tunisia upon the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI.

The inauguration of this Moroccan field hospital took place in the presence of several Tunisian personalities and officials, including Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Trabelsi, Minister of Health by interim, Mustapha Ferjani, director general of military health, Mohamed Cheikhrouhou, governor of Manouba, Hajer Missaoui, regional director of health in Manouba and the president of the municipality of Manouba, in addition to the ambassador of Morocco to Tunisia, Hassan Tariq.

These are two hospitals with a total capacity of 100 beds and the most modern equipment, including a unit with 50 oxygen beds and another with 50 intensive care beds.

Located in the governorate of Manouba, about 14 kilometers from the capital Tunis, this field hospital will reduce the pressure currently facing health establishments in the country due to the surge in cases of Coronavirus cases.

Its implementation is timely in this region, which is experiencing an alarming health situation due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

On this occasion, the Moroccan ambassador to Tunisia, Hassan Tariq, said that it is a "great day" in "the history of fraternal relations between Morocco and Tunisia ", adding that the Sovereign gave his High instructions, on July 13, to send emergency medical aid to support the Tunisian authorities in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a moment marked by human feelings which confirm the values of active solidarity between Morocco and Tunisia", underlined the Moroccan diplomat, noting that the date of inauguration of this field hospital coincides with the commemoration by the Moroccan people of the glorious Throne Day.

MAP 30 July 2021