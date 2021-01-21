Turkish Information Website Highlights Diversity of Moroccan Tourist Offer

The richness and diversity of tourism in Morocco, "a country of charm and tourism", was highlighted by the Turkish news website "New Turk Press".

In an article published Thursday under the title "The most beautiful tourist cities of Morocco: between a picturesque geography and the splendor of history", the information website highlighted the richness and the quality of the tourist offer of Morocco, citing in particular the beauty of its natural sites and the charm of its imperial cities and its old medinas, the multiple facets of tourism and the location of Morocco between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

The article illustrated with a video and pictures of the major tourist cities of Morocco underlined the important role of tourism in the Moroccan economy, given the stability enjoyed by the Kingdom compared to other North African countries.

The author of the article invited lovers of heritage and history to live the authentic experience of staying in "Riads", explaining that these are houses with one or two floors, which are 'greatly inspired by traditional Arab-Andalusian housing and are arranged around a central patio with a fountain."

The article notes that Marrakech, the Pearl of the South, is one of the most visited cities in Morocco. The ocher city is renowned for its climate and its centuries-old history, in addition to the must-see "Jamaa el Fna" square, the Majorelle gardens, "the Bahia Palace" and the popular souks.

The information website also notes that Tangier is one of the most beautiful Moroccan tourist cities, given its famous tourist sites as well as its rich history, pointing out that among the many places to visit in Tangier are the Kasbah, the medina and the caves of Hercules.

The site also shed light on the charm and authenticity of Chefchaouen, pointing out that the blue city is full of attractions and sites that make it a popular destination for tourists, including its famous Akchour waterfalls, its historic monuments, its old medina and the Kasbah.

Also evoking the charm of the city of Casablanca, the website noted that it combines authenticity and modernity, simplicity and classicism, stressing that its buildings reflect an elegant and modern European touch.

The author of the article also highlighted the beauty and authenticity of the city of Fez, the spiritual capital of the Kingdom, which takes the visitor through its millennial history thanks to its walls and ramparts, its fortified gates, and its magnificent Riads.

MAP 21 January 2021