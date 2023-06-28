UN Committee on Protection of Rights of All Migrant Workers Votes in Favor of Morocco

Morocco was re-elected on Tuesday in New York, in the person of Mohammed Charef, as a member of the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers (CMW) for the period 2024-2027.

This vote took place during the elections held on the occasion of the 11th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

With 47 votes, Morocco topped the list of candidates, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

This was a "real plebiscite for the Moroccan candidate over those from countries with aggressive and inhumane migration policies," the press release added.

This election, which saw intense competition, confirms the credibility and confidence that Morocco enjoys in the field of migration management, under the high vision of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairperson of the African Union on Migration, adds the same source.

This choice reflects the confidence enjoyed by the Kingdom at the international level, as well as the recognition of its role in the humanistic, responsible and supportive management of migration, the Ministry stresses.

In the same context, the same source noted that this election is also a consecration of the Kingdom's efforts at the national level through the implementation of the National Immigration and Asylum Strategy.

The Kingdom, which in 2018 hosted the conference that adopted the Marrakech Pact for safe, orderly and regular migration, is also home to the African Union Migration Observatory.

Morocco's re-election confirms the relevance of the strategy implemented, in accordance with the High Royal Orientations, to strengthen its presence in international organizations and the various committees and bodies of human rights treaties.

With this latest success, Morocco is now present on almost all the treaty bodies, which represents international recognition for Moroccan expertise in the protection of human rights, notes the same source, pointing out that this new electoral consecration took place thanks to the mobilization of the entire diplomatic apparatus.

Mohammed Charef, a member of the National Council for Human Rights and a university lecturer, is a recognized expert in the management of migratory flows and mobility.

The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers is made up of fourteen experts, whose mandate is to monitor the implementation of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

(MAP 27.06.2023)