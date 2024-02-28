UN-Environment: Minister Benali Chairs Launching of ‘Al-Mizan: A Covenant for the Earth’ Initiative

Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and president of the 6th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), Leila Benali, chaired, on Tuesday in Nairobi, the launching ceremony of the "Al-Mizan, A Covenant for the Earth” initiative.

Launched on the sidelines of the UNEA-6 (February 26 - March 1), this initiative presents an Islamic vision of the environment, with the aim of strengthening local, regional and international action to combat climate change and other threats to the planet.

Written by leading Islamic scholars from around the world, "Al-Mizan" offers concrete guidelines for environmental protection drawn from the principles of Islam. Described as landmark by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it suggests specific Sharia-based policies and conservation practices aligned with Islamic teachings.

Speaking on this occasion, Leila Benali noted that the Kingdom of Morocco's support for "Al-Mizan" is rooted in its long-standing commitment to the promotion of Islamic values, environmental conservation and inter-faith dialogue under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful.

The nation's diverse religious landscape, encompassing Islam, Christianity and Judaism, underlines its commitment to peaceful coexistence between different religious communities, the Minister added, noting that initiatives such as the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema work to promote moderation and inter-faith dialogue at national and international levels.

According to her, "Al-Mizan" critically addresses social issues such as justice and equity, and advocates a more sustainable economic model that respects environmental health and guarantees an equitable distribution of resources, as opposed to the dominant economic paradigms that prioritize growth and consumerism.

MAP: 28 February 2024