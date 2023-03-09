UN: Morocco's National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security Highlighted before Security Council

Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar, highlighted on Tuesday before the Security Council in New York, the national action plan on women, peace and security that Morocco has launched in 2022.

This first action plan was adopted as an integrated policy framework in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, said the minister who was speaking at a general debate of the UN executive body held under the theme "Women, Peace and Security".

This meeting coincided with the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which is being held from 6 to 17 March and at which Hayar represents Morocco leading a delegation, including representatives of ministerial departments, the Constitutional Council and civil society.

The Minister noted that the national action plan on women, peace and security comes in implementation of the vision of HM King Mohammed VI to strengthen gender equality and protection of women's rights, noting that this initiative has been the subject of broad consultations involving all ministerial departments, national institutions, as well as civil society organizations concerned, with the "valuable" support of UN Women.

Morocco has relied on a comprehensive and integrated approach to implement this new plan to combat new security threats, including states of emergency such as the Covid-19 pandemic, she said, adding that the national action plan aims to strengthen the capacity of women in all areas so that they can cope with emerging threats in an increasingly complex regional and international environment.

The Minister also indicated that the national action plan on women, peace and security is based on three pillars, namely preventive diplomacy, mediation and peacekeeping, promotion of a culture of peace and equality and economic participation of women.

In accordance with the High Royal Directives, Morocco ensures the implementation of this plan by adopting a results-based approach, with the support of its international partners, she stressed, pointing out that this plan is also a platform at the African level to address regional and international challenges that threaten the rights of women, their security and their participation in all areas. In this context, Hayar highlighted the importance of South-South and tripartite cooperation with sister African countries for the protection of women's rights.

The launch of Morocco's first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on March 23, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Gabon, Ghana, Norway and Colombia, as well as the Executive Director of UN-Women and the Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security.

The Minister also emphasized the "unceasingly" contribution of the Kingdom to the safeguarding of the principles of peace and security since the 60s, through its participation in peacekeeping operations, recalling that Morocco has participated in peacekeeping operations on four occasions, including in Africa.

Following the example of other State institutions, the Royal Armed Forces, pursuant to the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, pay particular attention to the full participation and contribution of Moroccan women, she affirmed, recalling that since 1992, some 2,100 Moroccan women have taken part in peacekeeping operations, notably through the prevention of violence against women in conflict and post-conflict periods.

MAP:08 March 2023