UN: Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Support for Morocco's Autonomy Plan and Territorial Integrity

Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed, before the United Nations Committee of 24, its support for the autonomy plan in the Moroccan Sahara within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.



“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for the autonomy initiative in the Moroccan Sahara within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco, in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly,” said the representative of Saudi Arabia at the C-24 meeting, which holds its annual session in New York (June 14- 25).



The Moroccan autonomy initiative, he recalled, has been welcomed by the UN Security Council in all its resolutions since 2007, while reiterating his country's support for Morocco's efforts aimed at achieving a political, realistic and consensual solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and under the aegis of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.



Saudi Arabia, he stressed, welcomes in this regard the holding of two round tables in Geneva which brought together Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Polisario, calling on the four parties to continue on this way to achieve a solution to this conflict which has lasted too long.



The Saudi diplomat also welcomed the participation of elected officials from the Moroccan Sahara in the sessions of the United Nations Committee of 24 and in the two round tables held in Geneva.

He also voiced his country's support for the efforts undertaken by Morocco to find a solution to this regional dispute, while emphasizing the importance of realism and the spirit of compromise in this regard.



The settlement of this dispute will contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability throughout the region, he pointed out.



The diplomat also insisted on the full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, while highlighting Morocco's efforts made to promote the social and economic development of the Moroccan Sahara region. He also commended the important achievements of Morocco in the area of human rights and the vast COVID-19 vaccination campaign conducted by the Kingdom.



The Saudi diplomat also praised the Kingdom's respect for the ceasefire in the Sahara as well as the peaceful intervention of Morocco which allowed the restoration of free movement in the passage of Guerguarate following its blockage in November 2020 by the armed militias of the Polisario.

MAP 16 June 2021