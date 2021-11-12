UNESCO: Morocco Considers Promotion of Quality Education 'National Priority' - Education Minister

Morocco considers the promotion of quality education as a national priority and a fundamental lever for achieving Sustainable Development Goals, the Minister of National Education, Preschool Learning and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, said on Thursday in Paris.



To enshrine the role of education in development, Morocco has reaffirmed, as part of its New Development Model, the priority that should be given to this sector and the urgent reforms that should be carried out to establish a new inclusive school, based on the principles of fairness, equal opportunity and quality for all, Benmoussa stressed at the High-Level Segment of the World Meeting on Education, co-chaired by UNESCO and France.



This meeting, organized within the framework of the 41st UNESCO General Conference, brings together several heads of state and government together with over forty ministers of education, as well as representatives of international organizations. It will discuss the revival of education after the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to ways to increase sustainable investment in education.



To accompany its vision, "Morocco plans to increase the budget devoted to national education between 2021 and 2022 by more than 6%; a rate that is well above the average increase in the state budget and which reflects the priority given to this sector by the government. It is thus nearly 22% of the general budget of the State which is devoted to this sector," said Benmoussa, who is also the chairman of the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture.



"Despite this effort, which is expected to continue in the long term, the fact remains that resources are insufficient to meet all the challenges of the sector and accelerate the recovery that is required in this critical period," said the Minister, according to whom, "innovative financing and the mobilization of public/private or public/foundations partnerships are required and can be promoted by multilateral, multiparty and intersectoral cooperation."

MAP 11 November 2021