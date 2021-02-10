UNESCO: Morocco Reiterates Commitment To Achievement of Ocean Decade's Objectives

Permanent Ambassador-Delegate of Morocco to UNESCO, Samir Addahre, reiterated Morocco's commitment to achieving the objectives of the Ocean Decade, intended to "develop innovative solutions to support ocean science".

In a statement on behalf of Morocco, during the 53rd session of the Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), held from February 1 to 9 online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the diplomat underlined the "full" support of the Kingdom for the role of this Commission and its precious contribution in terms of improving the governance, management and institutional capacities of its member states, as well as with regard to sea resources, climate variability, and the commission's action to promote the sustainable development of the marine environment, particularly in developing countries.

As sponsor of the Alliance for the Decade, which aims to develop innovative solutions to support the role of ocean science in the service of the Ocean Decade and Agenda 2030, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, took part in the high-level virtual event entitled “A Brave New Ocean”, held on the sidelines of the IOC Executive Council, to celebrate the launch of the Decade of the Ocean, recalled Addahre.

The Kingdom's attachment and its commitment to the achievement of the objectives of the Ocean Decade were highlighted by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, who kindly sponsored this Alliance and contributed to its implementation, he noted.

The Moroccan diplomat also welcomed the fact that the Foundation, which is very involved in the preservation of ocean resources, is already a member of the Alliance of the Decade.

MAP 10 February 2021