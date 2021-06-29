UNFPA, Denmark Commit to Support Women in Vulnerable Situations

The country office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Morocco and the ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark inked, Tuesday in Rabat, a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the access of women and girls in vulnerable situations to essential rights and services and ensure their socio-economic empowerment.



Signed by the Danish minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Sebastian Kofod, and the UNFPA-Morocco representative, Luis Mora, this memorandum kicks off the "ACCES" project to which a budgetary contribution of about 4 million dollars has been dedicated by Denmark in partnership with the UNFPA.



This project aims to ensure the continuity of essential primary health care services and the strengthening of prevention and hygiene measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and supports the Moroccan government's response to the Covid-19 crisis.



In a statement to the press after the signing ceremony, Kofod noted that the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world has created unfortunate socio-economic consequences while imposing significant challenges.



"I was impressed by the high rate of vaccination in Morocco and I am glad to see that the numbers are relatively under control," he said, noting Denmark's willingness to partner with the Kingdom to promote sustainable development, green economy, social inclusion and an economy that provides opportunities for youth.

MAP 29 June 2021