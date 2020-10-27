Before UNGA, Morocco Calls for Renewed and More Equitable Multilateral System

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita reiterated, Monday before the UN General Assembly, Morocco's commitment to a renewed and more equitable multilateral system capable of strengthening the international solidarity which must guide the post-Covid-19 world.

In a video message broadcast during a ceremony in New York to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Bourita stressed that the world "does not need a multilateral system of categories, which enshrines the principle of groupings, as much as we need a more open, practical and pragmatic plurality, far from the logic of groupings".

"The creation of a multilateral system, renewed and equitable, does not constitute, in the opinion of the Kingdom of Morocco, a luxury as some think, but a necessity to guarantee the strengthening of international solidarity which must guide the post-Covid-19 world, insisted the minister before the representatives of the 193 UN member states.

He recalled that Morocco has expressed, on several occasions, the need to rethink the purpose of multilateral action which is experiencing a real crisis, requiring the development of an innovative approach and consensual concepts capable of giving a new dynamic to address current and future challenges, and reinforce the effectiveness of international institutions.

In this regard, Morocco welcomes the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and the spirit of initiative and perseverance he has shown during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Bourita, lauding his call to intensify efforts for a stronger United Nations organization and a renewed multilateral action. The minister also expressed the support of the Kingdom of Morocco for the initiatives launched by the UN chief to this end.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an amplifier of the shortcomings that hamper the achievement of the supreme objective of the sustainable development agenda, namely the fight against economic and social inequalities, under the slogan "leaving no one behind".

"The international community has no other choice to meet the challenge of Covid-19 but to renew its common action and launch a new political coalition based on a more flexible and responsive United Nations system, which promotes solidarity and equity, aiming for multilateral action, based on results and meant to achieve peoples' aspirations for sustainable development," said Bourita.

For the minister, Morocco which has expressed its appreciation for the results of the United Nations action and which is attached to the lofty mission of this international organization, "calls for more collective efforts to counter the challenges we are facing and avoid their political, economic, social and environmental repercussions".

MAP 26 October 2020