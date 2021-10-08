UNHCR Commends Morocco's Efforts In Favor of Refugees

The representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Morocco, François Reybet-Degat, welcomed, on Thursday, the efforts made by the Kingdom to protect the rights of refugees living in Morocco.



"In other countries, it is often international organizations that deploy tools to understand the social and economic situation of refugees. In Morocco, it is a benchmark institution which is the HCP (High Planning Commission) that deals with measuring the difference between the ambition of a national policy and the day-to-day reality," he pointed out on the sidelines of the signing of a partnership agreement between HCP and the UNHCR.



Reybet-Degat mentioned, in this regard, cited the example of a study prepared by the HCP to highlight the key role this institution plays in identifying the complex issues facing refugees in Morocco.



"Only 45% of refugees have an up-to-date residence permit. This analytical work carried out by the HCP helps us to understand migration issues related to education, health and documentation," he said.



Referring to the national immigration and asylum strategy, Mr. Reybet-Degat noted that this initiative, carried out in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is part of a human and inclusive dimension, with the aim of easing the access of refugees to education and the labor market.



The UNHCR and the HCP signed Thursday a partnership agreement, which is the result of a long-standing and fruitful collaboration between the two institutions regarding refugees in Morocco.

MAP 07 October 2021