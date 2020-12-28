Union of Jewish Communities in Italy Lauds HM the King's Efforts for Peace

The President of the Union of Jewish Communities of Italy, Noemi Di Segni, has expressed her high appreciation and esteem for HM King Mohammed VI's efforts in favor of peace and understanding between peoples.

In a statement to MAP, Di Segni stressed that "working for understanding and coexistence between peoples, cultures and identities is one of the greatest challenges today", noting that the Sovereign's initiative will help achieve this objective and will certainly have "encouraging" results.

In this sense, she affirmed that the USA-Morocco-Israel Tripartite Declaration constitutes a historic turning point which "gives hope to reap the fruits" of this initiative, notably in the service of peace.

For Di Segni, "history teaches us that exchanges between countries bring the best results and the best guarantees to combat all forms of extremism".

She said that the relationship between Morocco and Israel will intensify, "which will allow strategic decisions to be taken in the future and that is a very good thing".

In addition to the direct benefits that will be achieved on the economic, cultural and spiritual levels, the president of the Union of Jewish Communities in Italy noted that the new era in relations between Morocco and Israel will also help to establish peace and stability in the region.

MAP 27 December 2020