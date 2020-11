The United Arab Emirates opened, Wednesday, a Consulate General in Laâyoune, the 9th diplomatic representation inaugurated in the capital of Moroccan Sahara in less than a year.

The United Arab Emirates follows the footsteps of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini and Zambia.

MAP 04 November 2020