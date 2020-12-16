The United States Informs Security Council, UN Secretary-General of Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft has officially informed the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General of the contents of the Proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump recognizing the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its Sahara.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Security Council, a copy of which was also sent to the UN Secretary-General, the US Ambassador stressed that the Proclamation issued by President Trump recognizes "that the entire Western Sahara territory is part of the Kingdom of Morocco."

In this letter, which will circulate as an official document of the Security Council, Craft said that the U.S. Proclamation also states that the Moroccan autonomy proposal is the "only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara Territory."

A copy of President Donald Trump's Proclamation on Moroccan Sahara was attached to Craft's letter to the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General.

The Proclamation thus reaffirms US support for "Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory."

The Proclamation also reaffirms US support for "Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory."

"The United States believes that an independent Sahrawi State is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution," read the historic document.

"We urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only framework to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution," it said.

MAP 16 December 2020