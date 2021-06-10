United States, Morocco Can Help Each Other to be More Secure, More Prosperous (US Diplomat)

The Unites States and Morocco are really positioned to help each other in order to make both countries more successful, more secure and more prosperous, said Wednesday in Rabat the Chargé d'affaires at the US embassy in Rabat, David Greene.



"Here we are celebrating our cultural ties. We are really positioned to help each other make both our countries more successful, more secure and more prosperous and while doing so, to help the entire region," Greene told M24, MAP's continuous news TV at the opening of the exhibition "Of Voice and Stone--200 Years of History in the American Legation Building and Morocco".



"We have stood by each other sides as allies and friends for well over 200 hundred years," the diplomat recalled, adding that the two countries have cooperated in cultural, economic and diplomatic fields ever since then.



Morocco is the first country to recognize the United States of America, he said, adding that the two countries “have shared history through WWII and the cold war."



"We have been by Morocco's side in its quest for independence after WW2 and ever since then those relations have only gone stronger and deeper," he pointed out.



"Right now we are getting underway African Lion, the largest exercise that our African command conducts on the continent, and our partnership cuts across every possible field of work and it is just getting richer and stronger," the diplomat underlined.

MAP 09 June 2021