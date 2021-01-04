US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs to Visit Morocco

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will visit Morocco as part of a tour in the region on Jan.3-12 that also includes Jordan.

On this occasion, the US official will "discuss economic and security cooperation with government leaders," the US Department of State announced Sunday in a statement.

"During his trip, Assistant Secretary Schenker will underscore the United States' deep commitment to fostering economic prosperity, peace, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa," according to the same source.

MAP 03 January 2021