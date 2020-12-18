US Associations: US Decision Regarding Moroccanness of Sahara Illustrates HM the King's Strong Leadership

The recognition by the United States of Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara illustrates "the strong leadership" of HM King Mohammed VI, and opens the prospect of a just and pragmatic resolution to a decades-old conflict, according to several American Jewish associations.

"The American Sephardi Federation joins the Mimouna Association, our friends and partners in preserving and promoting the Moroccan-Jewish heritage, in congratulating King Mohammed VI for his strong leadership regarding the United States' recognition of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, including sovereignty over all of its southern territories," Jason Guberman, executive director of the American Sephardi Federation (ASF) told MAP.

Guberman referred to the statement issued jointly with the Mimouna Association, a Moroccan NGO dedicated to preserving Moroccan Jewish heritage, following the decisions announced by HM the King and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding recognition by the United States of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara and the resumption of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

These decisions were received ''with an outpouring of solidarity and unlimited support from the Moroccan Jewish diaspora in the United States and Israel,'' said the head of the ASF, which preserves and promotes the history, traditions, and rich mosaic culture of Greater Sephardic communities as an integral part of the Jewish experience.

"Israelis of Moroccan origin have never forgotten their roots, identity and culture. They see themselves as faithful ambassadors of Moroccan culture abroad," he said.

Echoing Guberman, Associate Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Benjamin Rogers said that the recognition by the United States of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara "opens the prospect of a just and pragmatic resolution to a decades-old conflict."

The Sahara issue is "at the heart of Moroccan identity, and the AJC hopes that this decision will bring peace and greater stability and cooperation in the Maghreb," he said.

MAP 18 December 2020