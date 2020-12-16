US Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara, Historic and Decisive Turning Point in National Cause (Moroccan-Russian Friendship Association)

The recognition by the United States of the Moroccanness of the Sahara constitutes a historic and decisive turning point in the national cause, affirmed the Moroccan-Russian Friendship Association.

Like all associative actors, the Moroccan-Russian Friendship Association expressed its pride over the victories and successes achieved by Moroccan diplomacy under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on the subject of the national question, crowned by the recognition by the United States of the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over the whole of its Sahara, underlined the association in a statement on Wednesday.

The Moroccan diplomatic dynamic continues, at the regional, African and international levels and the conviction of the United States of the justice of the national cause clearly reflects the seriousness and the credibility of the choice of Morocco and the autonomy initiative in the southern provinces within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, added the same source.

The Association emphasized the relevance and the pre-eminence of the autonomy plan described by the international community as a serious, credible and realistic solution to achieve a settlement for this artificial conflict.

The Moroccan-Russian Friendship Association also praised Morocco's firm position under the leadership of His Majesty the King, to continue to defend the just Palestinian cause and support the two-state solution, while affirming that negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties remain the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive settlement to this conflict.

MAP 16 December 2020