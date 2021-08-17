US 'Very Grateful' for Morocco's 'Useful' Role in Libya

The US ambassador and special envoy for Libya, Richard Norland, said on Monday in Rabat that his country is "very grateful" to the "useful" role played by Morocco to support the political process in Libya.

"The role that Morocco plays in the region to support the political process in Libya is very useful" and the United States of America is "very grateful", he told the press after talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The US diplomat described his discussion with Bourita as "very useful", which covered "several topics, including the question of the upcoming elections in Libya, scheduled for December".

"Now is the time to establish the constitutional and legal basis for these elections to take place in December," Norland added.

