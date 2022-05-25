Visit to Morocco of Chief of General Staff of Mauritanian Armed Forces

On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of the National Defense Administration, held talks, Tuesday at the headquarters of this administration, with Major General El Mokhtar Bolle Chaâbane, Chief of General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces, accompanied by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and this on the sidelines of his working visit to the Kingdom.



During this meeting, the two officials reaffirmed the need to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral military cooperation in the field of defense and security as well as the consolidation of the exchange of experience and expertise between the two Armed Forces with a view to addressing security threats and challenges, including the fight against illegal migration and trafficking, said a statement by the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.



The two officials welcomed the efforts of Morocco and Mauritania to boost regional cooperation in the western Mediterranean under the Initiative "5+5 Defense" on the occasion of the Mauritanian presidency in 2021 and that of the Kingdom of Morocco in 2022.



Also, on the same day, and on the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the South Zone, received at the General Staff of FAR in Rabat, Major General El Mokhtar Bolle Chaâbane.



During this meeting, which took place in the presence of the Chiefs of the concerned Offices of the General Staff of FAR as well as members of the Mauritanian delegation, the two parties highlighted the bilateral relations of friendship and military cooperation between the two countries.



Thereafter, the two officials co-chaired the work of the 3rd meeting of the Moroccan-Mauritanian Joint Military Commission, on the assessment of bilateral cooperation activities for the year 2021 and the planning of military activities for the years 2022-2023, related in particular to the areas of training, operational training, technical support and exchanges of visits and expertise.



Moroccan-Mauritanian military cooperation is governed by a memorandum on the creation of the joint military commission signed in Morocco on July 21, 2006.

MAP 24 mai 2022



