Visit to Morocco by General Michael Langley, Commander of US Africa Command ‘USAFRICOM’

Pursuant to the High Royal Instructions, Minister delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration, Abdeltif Loudyi received, on Wednesday at the headquarters of this administration, General Michael Langley, Commander of the US Africa Command "USAFRICOM", on a working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, which took place in the presence of the Ambassador of the United States of America accredited in Rabat, the two officials expressed their satisfaction with the level of excellence achieved by military cooperation relations, consolidated by the contributions of the roadmap for the 2020-2030 defense partnership, according to a statement by the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR).

After discussing the possibilities for further strengthening this partnership, they praised the positive results and collaborative ties initiated and monitored by the Defense Consultative Committee, which is held alternately in Rabat and Washington, supported by the regular exchange of visits by senior military and political officials from both countries, reported the statement.

In addition, Loudyi highlighted the Royal Initiative aimed at transforming Africa's Atlantic coastline into a space of shared peace, stability and prosperity, including all the countries in the continent's Atlantic band.

The initiative also aims to facilitate access to the Atlantic Ocean for landlocked Sahel countries, which, according to the Royal Vision, will strengthen South-South cooperation, security and peace in the region.

The American general took the opportunity to express his admiration for the important role played by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as an actor for stability and peace in Africa, according to the same source.

At the end of the meeting, the two officials expressed their shared ambition and desire to consolidate these exemplary relations in the future.

On the same day, Pursuant to the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Lieutenant General, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the South Zone, held talks at the General Staff with General Michael Langley, Commander of the US Africa Command "USAFRICOM".

Talks between FAR Inspector General and USAFRICOM Commander focused on the various aspects of bilateral military cooperation and the regional security situation, exacerbated by the collusion of terrorist groups with separatist groups and networks active in irregular migration and human trafficking.

On this occasion, the two officials commended the excellent relations between the Royal Armed Forces and the US Armed Forces, which are reflected in intense, frequent and regular cooperation activities.

MAP: 21 February 2024