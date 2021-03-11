WB Praises 'Exemplary Management' of Vaccination Campaign in Morocco

Vice president for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at the World Bank, Ferid Belhaj, praised, on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco for its "exemplary management" of the current vaccination campaign.

Belhaj, who held talks with minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, stressed, on this occasion, the interest of the World Bank to strengthen its support for the economic and social development efforts of Morocco, said the ministry in a statement.

He also expressed the willingness of the World Bank to provide its technical and financial support to the various priority reform projects undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco, according to the same source.

For his part, Benchaaboun recalled the large-scale projects that are being implemented by the government under the High Guidance of HM King Mohammed VI, namely the revival of the economy backed by the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment, the reform of the public sector and the generalization of social coverage.

He took the opportunity of this meeting to invite the World Bank, with its expertise, to support the government's efforts in these priority areas.

At the end of this meeting, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment and common will to successfully organize the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), scheduled to take place in Marrakech in October 2022.

MAP 11 March 2021