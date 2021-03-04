Morocco, Uganda Explore Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Morocco's ambassador to Tanzania and Uganda, Abdelilah Benryane, met on Thursday in Kampala, the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam.K. Kutesa, to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Uganda.

During this meeting, the two officials reviewed key sectors for further bilateral cooperation, notably agriculture, education, health and information technology, according to a press release from the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Uganda's FM highlighted the excellence of bilateral relations and the convergence of views between the two countries on several issues of common interest, the same source said.

MAP 04 March 2021