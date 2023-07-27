World's Children Launch Appeal for Peace from Rabat

Children from 26 countries launched an appeal for peace in Arabic and English on Wednesday from the Parliament building in Rabat, calling for a world of understanding and harmony, free of hatred and intolerance.

"We, children from different parts of the world, are gathered here in Morocco to raise our voices and call for peace in all corners of our beloved country," they stressed in this message read by one of the girls participating in a ceremony organized by the House of Representatives on the occasion of the 15th International Children's Festival for Peace, organized by the Bouregreg Association under the honorary presidency of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem (July 23-31).

In their appeal, these children recall with hope and pride the achievements of the Moroccan football team during the World Cup in Qatar, noting that the round ball has once again demonstrated its power to unite hearts, spread love and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between peoples. "Through their dedication and selflessness, the Atlas Lions have shown the world the power of diversity and cultures," they said.

This spirit of solidarity can go beyond the stadiums and point the way to the peace that is longed for, the signatories of the appeal said, noting that in today's world, the emergence of artificial intelligence offers endless opportunities to strengthen peace, understanding and cooperation around the world.

In this context, they called on governments, institutions and individuals to prioritize the ethical and responsible development of AI, while ensuring that this technology is governed by principles of justice and transparency for the benefit of humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Benomar, Vice-President of the House of Representatives, said that the appeal launched by these children was aimed at instilling the culture of peace, friendship and fraternity in the minds of future generations.

He pointed out that the International Festival of Children for Peace has become a tradition that makes it possible to know Moroccan children and their life in a strong, democratic, stable and peaceful society.

He welcomed all the children participating in the Festival, highlighting Morocco's millenary history, its cultural richness and its orientations that privilege universal values under the wise and insightful leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

He also welcomed the choice of the United Arab Emirates as Guest of Honor for this edition, as a tribute to its cultural and social characteristics, as well as its economic and urban development.

For his part, Abderrahmane Rouijel, founding director of the International Children's Festival for Peace, told MAP that 500 children participated in the preparation of the Rabat Appeal, which was launched from the seat of the Parliament and addressed to the whole world.

MAP:27 July 2023