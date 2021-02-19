Zambia Maintains its Embassy and Consulate in Morocco

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia confirmed, on Friday, that its Embassy in Rabat as well as its Consulate in Laayoune continue to be part of Zambia's diplomatic Missions in the kingdom of Morocco.

In a statement received by MAP, the ministry stressed that the two posts that were inaugurated in October 2020 are being manned by a team of Zambian Diplomats.

"The Ministry wishes to take this opportunity to advise that, in order to maximise the benefits of the two missions, Public access and the staffing levels at both the Mission in Rabat and the Consulate in Laayoune will enhanced once the Covid 19 pandemic has subsided," the ministry noted, adding that “among the Morocco Mission’s duties will be to oversee the welfare of over 300 Zambian students who are currently studying in various parts of Morocco”.

The same source underlined that “any contrary information, regarding the status of the two diplomatic outposts should therefore be treated as false”.

MAP 19 February 2021