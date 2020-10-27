Zambia Opens Consulate General in Laayoune

The Republic of Zambia on Tuesday opened a consulate general in Laayoune, the 8th diplomatic representation inaugurated in this city of the Moroccan Sahara in less than a year.

The inauguration ceremony of this consulate was co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Zambia, Chalwe Lombe.

Since the end of last year, the city of Laayoune has witnessed a strong diplomatic dynamic with the inauguration of the consular representations of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, in addition to Eswatini.

MAP 27 October 2020