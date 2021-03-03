155th Session of Arab League States Council at Ministerial Level Kicks Off

The 155th session of the League of Arab States Council at the level of foreign ministers kicked off, on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the League's secretariat general in Cairo.

Morocco is represented at this meeting by a delegation led by Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, in charge of Moroccan Expatriates, Nezha El Ouafi.

The Moroccan delegation includes the Kingdom's ambassador in Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi, and the Head of the Division of Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Abderrahim Meziane.

Arab foreign ministers will discuss various issues relating to joint Arab action, the Palestinian question and the Arab-Israeli conflict.

They will also examine the latest developments in the peace process in the region, the activation of the Arab Peace Initiative, Israeli violations in the occupied city of Al Quds and the Arab water security.

