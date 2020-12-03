African Union: Morocco Calls for Action in 'Pragmatic, Realistic and Concerted Manner' to Achieve Objectives of Silencing Guns

Morocco on Thursday called on the countries of the African Union (AU) to "act in a pragmatic, realistic and concerted manner" to achieve tangible objectives to "silence the guns".

"We must act in a pragmatic, realistic and concerted manner to achieve tangible objectives to silence the guns", said minister delegate to the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Mohcine Jazouli, who represented Morocco at the extraordinary session of the AU Executive Council, held by videoconference under the theme "Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2022".

The Minister Delegate proposed three major axes to strengthen the action of the African Union in the face of the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons and the resurgence of conflicts.

This is to stop the rise of terrorism by fighting against radicalism through the implementation of the triptych "prevention, education and development", and to fight against the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons by strengthening national systems of traceability and the exchange of information between the services and the neighboring States concerned, he added.

It is also about developing a clear and precise policy for African Union peace support operations, he said.

"Africa is a continent which crystallizes all the hopes and all the challenges", the Moroccan official underlined, adding that "to succeed, Africa needs the convergence of all efforts to face common threats".

In this regard, Morocco is resolutely committed to participating in the success of the objectives of peace and security in Africa, he said.

This Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council is held as a prelude to the 14th Extraordinary Summit of the AU, scheduled for December 5-6.

MAP December 2020