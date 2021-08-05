AIDSMO Welcomes Moroccan Experience in "Vanadium" Battery Technologies

The Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization (AIDSMO ) Adel Saker, praised the Moroccan experience in the use of technologies related to vanadium batteries, as an innovative system for storing energy based on green sources.

The pilot project of vanadium flux batteries, on the R&D platform of the Noor plant in Ouarzazate, is a pioneering experience, welcomed Saker, praising the strategic vision that Morocco has adopted in terms of the development of the industry, renewable energy and large-scale investments that the country is mobilizing for the industrial sector and which have made it an "outstanding model" on the African level, said on Thursday a press release from AIDSMO, based in Rabat.

The said project goes hand in hand with the Moroccan vision for green energy which aims to increase its share in the national energy mix to 52% by 2030, underlined Saker.

He also recalled the study entitled "Strategic mining in Arab countries" published by AIDSMO and intended for decision-makers, specialists and operators of the mining sector in the Arab world. The study aims to publicize and promote investment opportunities related to this type of mining, explained Saker.

Arab soil is full of geological blocks and therefore, of course, mineral resources, he added, calling for intensification of exploration operations in order to support the momentum of global production of strategic mining that constitute one of the major challenges of the 3rd millennium.

MAP 05 August 2021