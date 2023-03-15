Air Passenger Traffic: Recovery Rate Reaches 82% in 2022 (ONDA)

Morocco's airports have recorded in 2022 a passenger traffic recovery rate of 82% compared to 2019, according to the National Office of Airports (ONDA).

Since the reopening of borders on February 7, 2022, air traffic in 2022 has reaches a recovery rate in passenger traffic of 82% compared to 2019, or about 20.5 million passengers, the Office said in a statement issued at the end of its Board of Directors.

This Board of Directors, chaired by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdeljalil, was devoted mainly to examining the budget for the year 2023 and presenting activity report for 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister recalled the importance of the air transport sector and its impact on Morocco’s economic, social and tourism development, while praising sector’s significant resilience.

In addition, the Office has managed, during the year 2022, to restore its financial balances after the two years of crisis related to COVID 19 and improve its self-financing capacity, the same source said.

The Board approved an ambitious budget of 4.8 billion dirhams, which provides for the continuation of work at the airports of Rabat-Salé and Tetouan and the launch of architectural and technical studies for future expansion projects of several airport platforms (Casablanca-Mohammed V, Marrakech-Menara, Tangier-Ibn Batouta, Agadir-Al Massira and Dakhla).

MAP: 14 March 2023