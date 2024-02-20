Andean Parliament President Commends Morocco's Efforts, Under HM the King's Leadership, to Strengthen Welfare State Pillars

The president of the Parliament of the Andean Community, Cristina Hidalgo, commended, here Monday, Morocco's efforts, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to bolster the foundations of the welfare State through projects focused on promoting social justice and creating job opportunities.

Thanks to a series of programs and initiatives implemented in recent years, Morocco has emerged as a model for Southern countries, Hidalgo told MAP on the sidelines of the 8th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice, held under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

Hidalgo also underscored Morocco's proactive role in hosting events like the Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, held the previous week, aimed at enhancing political dialogue and regional security across Africa, the Arab world and Latin America to foster peace, stability, and prosperity, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect Morocco's leadership in promoting social policy dialogue, particularly among Southern countries.

Highlighting Morocco's rich history, cultural diversity and tourist appeal, the Andean Parliament Speaker praised the nation's developmental momentum, especially in infrastructure and access to healthcare.

Themed "Decent Work for Sustainable Development," the forum, organized by the House of Councilors in collaboration with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, aims to propose parliamentary strategies that ensure and strengthen decent work, one of the bases to consolidate social justice and strengthen the pillars of the welfare State, in line with the High Royal Guidelines.

MAP: 19 February 2024