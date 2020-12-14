Bahrain Opens Consulate General in Laayoune

The Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday opened in Laayoune a consulate general, the 10th diplomatic representation inaugurated in the city in one year.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Bahrain becomes the tenth country to open a diplomatic rerepsentation in the southern city of Laayoune after the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Zambia and the United Arab Emirates.

MAP 14 December 2020